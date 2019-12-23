Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Gold gains in pre-holiday trade on doubts over China-U.S. deal

Reuters India Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Gold prices rose to more than a one-week peak on Monday in low-volume trading ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays, as the dollar eased slightly and uncertainties over the Sino-U.S. interim trade deal lingered.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Indian_Biz

India Business 🇮🇳 Gold gains in pre-holiday trade on doubts over China-U.S. deal https://t.co/sBFvks8UYu #india #indiabiz 23 minutes ago

seabeelegacy

SEA BEE LEGACY—REAL ESTATE|CREDIT REPAIR PRECIOUS-Gold gains in pre-holiday trade on doubts over China-U.S. deal https://t.co/FjohbiUlm9 https://t.co/eu7ryPpVlI 31 minutes ago

marketcheetah

Market Cheetah Gold Gains In Pre-Holiday Trade On Doubts Over China-U.S. Deal https://t.co/vq8w82uKbs 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.