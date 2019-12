Janet Schijns RT @ChannelMktMC: The Reddit geek who raked in $100,000 with 2 trades credits his parents, likes tech stocks, and says the 'hardest part' w… 4 days ago Michelle Cook The Reddit geek who raked in $100,000 with 2 trades credits his parents, likes tech stocks, and says the 'hardest p… https://t.co/7n7Pam2iCq 4 days ago Libre Informacion The #Reddit geek who raked in $100,000 with 2 trades credits his parents, likes tech stocks, and says the 'hardest… https://t.co/vQrsK8Q32L 5 days ago Libre Informacion The #Reddit geek who raked in $100,000 with 2 trades credits his parents, likes tech stocks, and says the 'hardest… https://t.co/m6yFWSKym1 5 days ago Tech Investor News The Reddit geek who raked in $100,000 with 2 trades credits his parents, likes tech stocks, and says (Theron Mohame… https://t.co/iAvy56dkhJ 5 days ago #todayheadline The Reddit geek who raked in $100,000 with 2 trades credits his parents, likes tech stocks, and says the ‘hardest p… https://t.co/GIymNI8aMx 5 days ago Zaysev The Reddit geek who raked in $100,000 with 2 trades credits his parents, likes tech stocks, and says the 'hardest p… https://t.co/25zNDfFLSd 5 days ago Libre Informacion The #Reddit geek who raked in $100,000 with 2 trades credits his parents, likes tech stocks, and says the 'hardest… https://t.co/DPJoPR6snB 5 days ago