China denies forced labour accusations after plea found in Christmas card

Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

China denied accusations of forced labour at a Shanghai prison on Monday, a day after media reports that a young girl had found a message in a Christmas card saying it had been packed by inmates. 👓 View full article



