Cone Health to pay its executives after changes to Atrium agreement

Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

Cone Health’s 10-year management services agreement with Atrium Health signed in 2012 comes to an end in a few weeks. The two health systems agreed to end the agreement early and shift to a strategic services agreement at the end of this calendar year. A lot of what changes between the two agreements is confidential, Cone has said. What is confirmed is that CEO Terry Akin, Chief Operating Officer Dr. Mary Jo Cagle, Chief Financial Officer Jeff Jones and Chief Nurse Executive Kenneth Rempher… 👓 View full article

