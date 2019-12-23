Global  

Top of the List: Central Ohio's busiest SBA lenders

bizjournals Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
The Small Business Administration's data for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2019 shows Huntington National Bank's 727 SBA loans again leading the Central Ohio lender pack. The list includes lenders with loan offices or branches in Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Licking, Madison, Pickaway and Union counties with approved 7(a) and 504 loans. Borrowers are located in the 60-county area covered by the Columbus District and Cincinnati Branch SBA offices. Check out the five lenders with the most approved…
