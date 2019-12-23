Global  

St. Louis jury clears Johnson & Johnson in talc powder trial

bizjournals Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Johnson & Johnson was cleared by a St. Louis jury of causing a Missouri woman's cancer that she blamed on asbestos-tainted talc powder, according to a report from Bloomberg. This is the company's eighth win this year in talc-related cases. A jury on Friday decided that the company's product did not contribute to the development of Vickie Forrest's ovarian cancer and did not fail to properly warn her about the powder's health risks, the report said. "The jury carefully considered the decades of…
