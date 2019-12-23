Global  

Houston-based chemical co. names new chairman and CEO less than a year after splitting roles

bizjournals Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Houston-based Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE: FTK), which makes chemicals used by the energy industry, has named a new chairman, CEO and president less than a year after splitting the roles. John W. Gibson Jr. will take over all three roles on Jan. 6, 2020, according to a press release. John Chisholm, who has been president since 2010 and CEO since 2012, is leaving the company and stepping down from the board of directors. David Nierenberg, currently chairman of the board of directors, will remain…
Boeing CEO Out After Year of Crises

Boeing CEO Out After Year of Crises

 Boeing's CEO Dennis Muilenburg steps down to be replaced by Chairman David Calhoun in January.

