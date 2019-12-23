Automotive Minute: Redesigned 2021 Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe debut

First it was Silverado, now it’s the Suburban and Tahoe’s turn. Chevrolet, a division of General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM), has debuted redesigned versions of its popular, full-size sport-utility vehicles. Fresh from the tires to the top, the features, equipment and trim levels are closely linked with the new Silverado. The Suburban and Tahoe are important vehicles in the Chevrolet lineup. If you don’t factor in Silverado sales, the two SUVs combine to have accounted for nearly 12% of Chevrolet’s…

