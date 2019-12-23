Bombardier's new Global business jets get U.S. FAA certification
Monday, 23 December 2019 () Bombardier Inc said on Monday its newest business jets, Global 5500 and 6500, received U.S. Federal Aviation Administration certification, clearing the way for the Canadian plane maker to start deliveries.
