China to cut tariffs on more than 850 imports

SmartBrief Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
China will reduce tariffs Jan.  -More- 
Eyebrows Raise At Trump's Claim China Will More Than Double Its Agricultural Purchases [Video]Eyebrows Raise At Trump's Claim China Will More Than Double Its Agricultural Purchases

American farmers welcomed the announcement of an interim trade agreement between the US and China on Friday. But according to Markets Insider, they remained skeptical that China would more than double..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published

Wall Street slips as tariff anxiety mounts [Video]Wall Street slips as tariff anxiety mounts

Wall Street's main stock indexes ended slightly lower on Tuesday (December 10) as investors awaited concrete news on whether U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports would take effect on Dec. 15. Yahaira..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published


China to lower tariffs on hundreds of products in January

Starting on January 1, China will lower tariffs on a wide range of products, including pork, avocado and medications. The move comes as Beijing battles a severe...
Deutsche Welle

China to lower import tariffs on frozen pork, avocados from Jan 1

China will lower tariffs on products ranging from frozen pork and avocado to some types of semiconductors next year as Beijing looks to boost imports amid a...
Reuters India

rtehrani

Rich Tehrani "China is looking to shore up its slowing economy amid the trade war with the U.S.," @JessicaASmith8 says about Chi… https://t.co/zvGJsbnA3T 2 minutes ago

KatJanowicz

Kat China to lower import tariffs on more than 850 imported products, including food, multicomponent semiconductors, wo… https://t.co/DF3AUiwwpd 19 minutes ago

GarcMir

Miriam Next year, China will implement temporary import tariffs, which are lower than the most-favored-nation tariffs, on… https://t.co/FHYEsStw8J 23 minutes ago

NoRiffRaff24

NoRiffRaff24 @ch_khodir @inKelso @RepMattGaetz @RepMarkMeadows You're completely wrong. Quit listening to MSM. They play on your… https://t.co/pP7SeO3O72 31 minutes ago

cowpetter

Not Joanne or Jonah @Joanna_MB @canuckinjp @VickyForT45 @Reuters @realDonaldTrump The Chinese market is not more open than it was previ… https://t.co/P7LMLNhddY 42 minutes ago

USFinanceInc

US Finance, Inc. China to cut tariffs on more than 850 imports https://t.co/OunnzIVuNh 42 minutes ago

ekgencsoy

swordfish RT @YuanTalks: #China will lower #import #tariffs on more than 850 products from Jan. 1, said the State Council's customs tariff commission… 46 minutes ago

HuntinHippy

HuntinHippy Bookmite To use a WWII Japan analogy I worry that we are giving them the scrap metal that they will use to build ships & pla… https://t.co/sWCUO1D4V1 58 minutes ago

