Reflecting a steep drop in orders for transportation equipment, the Commerce Department released a report on Monday showing an unexpected slump in new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods in the month of November. The report said durable goods orders plunged by 2.0 percent in November after edging up by a downwardly revised 0.2 percent in October. 👓 View full article

