Boeing's CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been fired as the company continues to battle fallout from its 737 Max crisis (BA)

Business Insider Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Boeing's CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been fired as the company continues to battle fallout from its 737 Max crisis (BA)**

· *Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been fired, the company's board of directors announced Monday as it continues to battle the fallout from the 737 Max crisis.*
· *He will be replaced by David L. Calhoun, Boeing's current chairman, on January 13 next year, the company said in a statement.*
Muilenburg has left his...
News video: Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg Resigns

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg Resigns 01:05

 Boeing will replace its CEO, after hundreds were killed in the fatal 737 Max plane crashes and the company struggles to recover.

