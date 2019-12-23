Boeing's CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been fired as the company continues to battle fallout from its 737 Max crisis (BA)
· *Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been fired, the company's board of directors announced Monday as it continues to battle the fallout from the 737 Max crisis.*
· *He will be replaced by David L. Calhoun, Boeing's current chairman, on January 13 next year, the company said in a statement.*
Boeing’s CEO Dennis A. Muilenburg is CEO no longer, the company announced today. Effective January 13, 2020 current Board Chairman David L. Calhoun takes over... TechCrunch Also reported by •CBC.ca •Reuters
