'Star Wars' box office: How 'The Rise of Skywalker' measures up

The strength of the Force is waning with the "Star Wars" series. "The Rise of Skywalker" launched to an estimated $175.5 million domestically over the weekend, marking the slowest start of the third trilogy in the ongoing Skywalker saga. The Walt Disney Co. relaunched the franchise in 2015 with "The Force Awakens," which opened to a then-record-breaking $248 million on its way to $937 million in North America — still an all-time high — and $2.1 billion worldwide. Two years later, "The Last…


