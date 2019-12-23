Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'Star Wars' box office: How 'The Rise of Skywalker' measures up

bizjournals Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
The strength of the Force is waning with the "Star Wars" series. "The Rise of Skywalker" launched to an estimated $175.5 million domestically over the weekend, marking the slowest start of the third trilogy in the ongoing Skywalker saga. The Walt Disney Co. relaunched the franchise in 2015 with "The Force Awakens," which opened to a then-record-breaking $248 million on its way to $937 million in North America — still an all-time high — and $2.1 billion worldwide. Two years later, "The Last…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Star Wars Ends Chapter This Weekend With Opening Of

Star Wars Ends Chapter This Weekend With Opening Of "The Rise Of Skywalker" 01:51

 Star Wars is ending a chapter this weekend with the opening of "The Rise of Skywalker."

Recent related videos from verified sources

John Boyega thought he'd 'lose' himself to fame [Video]John Boyega thought he'd 'lose' himself to fame

John Boyega thought he'd 'lose' himself to fame The 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' star has admitted he found fame "stressful" when he was first thrust into the spotlight after starring as Finn in..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:13Published

Box Office News On 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' [Video]Box Office News On 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

Online reviews didn't stop sales.

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' wins weekend box office but fails to match its recent predecessors

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" may have won the weekend's box office, the Skywalker finale couldn't match its recent predecessors on opening weekend, but it...
FOXNews.com

All our burning questions after 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

The Skywalker saga may have ended, but the latest Star Wars film has raised more questions than it actually answered.  We enjoyed The Rise of Skywalker, but...
Mashable

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.