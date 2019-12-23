5 things to know, and this midtown restaurant has an opening date Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Welcome to Monday, and happy Festivus. Here's what you need to know today. Start your countdown In July, I told you that Saigon Alley Kitchen & Bar would fill a spot previously occupied by Saddle Rock restaurant at 1801 L St., Suite 50, in midtown Sacramento. The new eatery in the project of apartments and retail at 1801 L St. has ties to another eatery in the project: Make Fish. Update: Saigon Alley will hold a soft opening Jan. 2 through Jan. 9, according to an announcement on Instagram.… 👓 View full article

