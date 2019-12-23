Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

5 things to know, and this midtown restaurant has an opening date

bizjournals Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Welcome to Monday, and happy Festivus. Here's what you need to know today. Start your countdown In July, I told you that Saigon Alley Kitchen & Bar would fill a spot previously occupied by Saddle Rock restaurant at 1801 L St., Suite 50, in midtown Sacramento. The new eatery in the project of apartments and retail at 1801 L St. has ties to another eatery in the project: Make Fish. Update: Saigon Alley will hold a soft opening Jan. 2 through Jan. 9, according to an announcement on Instagram.…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

georgiavonk

GeorgiaAnn Vonk "5 things to know, and this midtown restaurant has an opening date" https://t.co/A61eGNSKLg #sacramento #financial #business 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.