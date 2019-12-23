5 things to know, and this midtown restaurant has an opening date
Monday, 23 December 2019 () Welcome to Monday, and happy Festivus. Here's what you need to know today. Start your countdown In July, I told you that Saigon Alley Kitchen & Bar would fill a spot previously occupied by Saddle Rock restaurant at 1801 L St., Suite 50, in midtown Sacramento. The new eatery in the project of apartments and retail at 1801 L St. has ties to another eatery in the project: Make Fish. Update: Saigon Alley will hold a soft opening Jan. 2 through Jan. 9, according to an announcement on Instagram.…