BREAKING: Muilenberg out as CEO of Boeing

Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

Saying that new leadership would bring renewed commitment to transparency and communication, The Boeing Co. announced Monday that Dennis Muilenberg is out as CEO and Lawrence Kellner would become the company's new chairman of the board. Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock trading was halted before the news was announced. David Calhoun, who had been serving as Boeing's chairman, will take over as CEO and president . The moves are effective Jan. 13. A news release from the company says Muilenberg, who had… 👓 View full article

