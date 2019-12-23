Global  

BREAKING: Muilenberg out as CEO of Boeing

bizjournals Monday, 23 December 2019
Saying that new leadership would bring renewed commitment to transparency and communication, The Boeing Co. announced Monday that Dennis Muilenberg is out as CEO and Lawrence Kellner would become the company's new chairman of the board. Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock trading was halted before the news was announced. David Calhoun, who had been serving as Boeing's chairman, will take over as CEO and president. The moves are effective Jan. 13. A news release from the company says Muilenberg, who had…
Boeing CEO Out After Year of Crises

 Boeing's CEO Dennis Muilenburg steps down to be replaced by Chairman David Calhoun in January.

