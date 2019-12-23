Global  

Muilenberg out as CEO of Boeing

Monday, 23 December 2019
Saying that new leadership would bring renewed commitment to transparency and communication, The Boeing Co. announced Monday that Dennis Muilenberg is out as CEO and Lawrence Kellner would become the company's new chairman of the board. Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock trading was halted before the news was announced. David Calhoun, who had been serving as Boeing's chairman, will take over as CEO and president. The moves are effective Jan. 13. A news release from the company says Muilenberg, who had…
BREAKING: Muilenberg out as CEO of Boeing

Saying that new leadership would bring renewed commitment to transparency and communication, The Boeing Co. announced Monday that Dennis Muilenberg is out as CEO...
bizjournals

Boeing CEO out following 737 Max fiasco, will be replaced by current board chairman

Boeing’s CEO Dennis A. Muilenburg is CEO no longer, the company announced today. Effective January 13, 2020 current Board Chairman David L. Calhoun takes over...
TechCrunch

