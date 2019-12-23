Muilenberg out as CEO of Boeing

Steve Henningsen Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg Is Out. That Doesn’t Fix Everything. Stupid headline of the day. 🤨 https://t.co/7f7z4o7RMC 17 seconds ago LSW1 RT @Ian56789: Corrupt Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg Is Fired After Causing The Deaths of 346 Passengers and Crew By Selling 737 MAX Aircraft… 1 minute ago Nell Eakin If they were not SO male cultured at Boeing, they'd have a woman CEO in a flash. When the weather looks dire, CEOs… https://t.co/2FxFI4o99Z 1 minute ago Paul Jankura RT @SpcPlcyOnline: Not sure what, if any, impact the Starliner episode this weekend had, but Boeing fired its CEO Dennis Muilenberg yesterd… 5 minutes ago jespanol Why isn’t he & those who conspired with him indicted & Jailed? https://t.co/Di4Lh9cXMq 6 minutes ago Richard Fuhr #Boeing ousts CEO Dennis Muilenburg amid turmoil over #737MAX - Well, that is a start https://t.co/G0qTt23f81 6 minutes ago bbisbee RT @hbernton: Big news from Boeing:https://t.co/DmrQPHLX18 via @seattletimes 7 minutes ago Marcia Smith Not sure what, if any, impact the Starliner episode this weekend had, but Boeing fired its CEO Dennis Muilenberg ye… https://t.co/aj5qluKXyy 7 minutes ago