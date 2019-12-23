Global  

Boeing stock surges after CEO Dennis Muilenburg resigns from the plane manufacturer's head role

Business Insider Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Boeing stock surges after CEO Dennis Muilenburg resigns from the plane manufacturer's head role· *Boeing stock leaped as much as 3.7% early Monday after the company announced the resignation of CEO Dennis Muilenburg.*
· *The move comes as Boeing continues to weather the fallout from its 737 Max crisis. The model's crashes in 2018 and 2019 killed 346 people and have since left the firm in the center of regulatory and...
News video: Boeing CEO Out After Year of Crises

Boeing CEO Out After Year of Crises 02:39

 Boeing's CEO Dennis Muilenburg steps down to be replaced by Chairman David Calhoun in January.

Boeing's CEO Is Out: Here's What to Expect From Boeing in 2020 [Video]Boeing's CEO Is Out: Here's What to Expect From Boeing in 2020

Boeing announced that CEO Dennis Muilenburg was stepping down effective immediately before the market opened on Monday, Dec. 23.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:41Published

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg Resigns [Video]Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg Resigns

Boeing will replace its CEO, after hundreds were killed in the fatal 737 Max plane crashes and the company struggles to recover.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:05Published


Boeing's CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been fired as the company continues to battle fallout from its 737 Max crisis (BA)

Boeing's CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been fired as the company continues to battle fallout from its 737 Max crisis (BA)** · *Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been fired, the company's board of directors announced Monday as it continues to battle the fallout from the 737 Max...
Business Insider

Ralph Nader: Boeing’s Perilous Bungling Requires New Leadership – OpEd

The Boeing executives and marketeers responsible for over-ruling Boeing engineers on the 737 MAX are still in charge of this very troubled aerospace company....
Eurasia Review

