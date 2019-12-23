Comcast reaches deal to carry Starz, add Lionsgate content to Peacock Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

Comcast customers worried about losing access to Starz channels in the New Year got an early present Monday, when the Philadelphia-based media giant announced it's reached a deal with the Lionsgate-owned network after a drawn-out carriage dispute. Under the long-term deal, Comcast also secured rights to license Lionsgate content for its upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service Peacock. The companies didn't specify which Lionsgate titles will be available on Peacock when it debuts in April,… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Disney+ ‘Ad Free Experience’ to Feature Ads Disney+ ‘Ad Free Experience’ to Feature Ads The login pages for both the new streaming service and ESPN+ will feature banner ads for Lionsgate’s cable network, Starz. The television network held.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 00:47Published on November 6, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Comcast NBCUniversal and Starz Reach Comprehensive, Long-Term Agreement PHILADELPHIA & SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast NBCUniversal and Starz, a Lionsgate company, announced today that they have entered into a...

Business Wire 7 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this