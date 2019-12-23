Global  

Comcast reaches deal to carry Starz, add Lionsgate content to Peacock

bizjournals Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Comcast customers worried about losing access to Starz channels in the New Year got an early present Monday, when the Philadelphia-based media giant announced it's reached a deal with the Lionsgate-owned network after a drawn-out carriage dispute. Under the long-term deal, Comcast also secured rights to license Lionsgate content for its upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service Peacock. The companies didn't specify which Lionsgate titles will be available on Peacock when it debuts in April,…
