Monday, 23 December 2019 () Sears Holding Corp. is selling its DieHard brand to Advance Auto Parts Inc. for $200 million. The DieHard brand includes car and boat batteries, jump starters, battery cables, flashlights, windshield wiper blades, work boots and tires. Raleigh, North Carolina-based Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) said it is funding the purchase with cash on hand. The deal will give Advance the right to sell DieHard batteries and to extend the DieHard brand into other automotive and vehicular categories. It also…
NEW YORK (AP) — Sears said Monday that it sold the DieHard car battery brand to Advance Auto Parts for $200 million, as the struggling retailer seeks to raise... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com •Business Wire
Tweets about this
Wendy Bentkoski Sears Parent Sheds Piece of Retail Legacy
Transform Holdco Sells DieHard Battery Brand to Advance Auto Parts for $… https://t.co/zLtAgiwdje 22 hours ago
Fredrik Rengren Sears sells DieHard brand to Advance Auto for $200 million https://t.co/VEI93EuK5m https://t.co/xCwYRGcrak 1 day ago
NewsPhilippines Sears sells DieHard brand to Advance Auto for $200 million https://t.co/9t69RAyvKR :Auto pickup by wikyou 1 day ago