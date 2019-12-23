Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Sears sells DieHard brand

bizjournals Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Sears Holding Corp. is selling its DieHard brand to Advance Auto Parts Inc. for $200 million. The DieHard brand includes car and boat batteries, jump starters, battery cables, flashlights, windshield wiper blades, work boots and tires. Raleigh, North Carolina-based Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) said it is funding the purchase with cash on hand. The deal will give Advance the right to sell DieHard batteries and to extend the DieHard brand into other automotive and vehicular categories. It also…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Sears sells DieHard brand to Advance Auto for $200 million

NEW YORK (AP) — Sears said Monday that it sold the DieHard car battery brand to Advance Auto Parts for $200 million, as the struggling retailer seeks to raise...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comBusiness Wire

Tweets about this

Niche_Retail

Wendy Bentkoski Sears Parent Sheds Piece of Retail Legacy Transform Holdco Sells DieHard Battery Brand to Advance Auto Parts for $… https://t.co/zLtAgiwdje 22 hours ago

Rengren

Fredrik Rengren Sears sells DieHard brand to Advance Auto for $200 million https://t.co/VEI93EuK5m https://t.co/xCwYRGcrak 1 day ago

NewsPhilippin

NewsPhilippines Sears sells DieHard brand to Advance Auto for $200 million https://t.co/9t69RAyvKR :Auto pickup by wikyou 1 day ago

HomeworldNews

HomeWorld Business .@Sears parent Transformco sells @DieHardBattery brand to @AdvanceAuto. #diehard #retail #housewares #sears… https://t.co/ar9UQwifN1 1 day ago

B__McKerracher

Bruce McKerracher DieHard to be reborn..... Sears sells DieHard brand to Advance Auto for $200 million. https://t.co/oncanV4PeQ 2 days ago

williams_guy

Guy Williams Sears sells DieHard brand to Advance Auto for $200 million https://t.co/9wwb8Ti1PI 2 days ago

FrancCrist

Frankie Crisostomo Sears sells DieHard brand to Advance Auto for $200 million - ABC News - https://t.co/0VSbRZSzB0 via @ABC 2 days ago

CarConcerns

Car Concerns Radio! Sears sells DieHard brand to Advance Auto for $200 million - #autos - https://t.co/5d38OHWeCd via @detroitnews 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.