Sears sells DieHard brand

Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 5 days ago )

Sears Holding Corp. is selling its DieHard brand to Advance Auto Parts Inc. for $200 million. The DieHard brand includes car and boat batteries, jump starters, battery cables, flashlights, windshield wiper blades, work boots and tires. Raleigh, North Carolina-based Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) said it is funding the purchase with cash on hand. The deal will give Advance the right to sell DieHard batteries and to extend the DieHard brand into other automotive and vehicular categories. It also… 👓 View full article

