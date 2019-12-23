Global  

Maryland offers millions in film tax credits. One Baltimore councilman wants to give out even more.

bizjournals Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Maryland has given millions of dollars in tax credits to film and television productions shot in the state since 2011. One Baltimore councilman wants to offer even more. District 7 Councilman Leon Pinkett is sponsoring a resolution that asks Baltimore's state delegation to support an increase in the incentives available under Maryland's Film Production Activity Tax Credit. In an informational hearing at City Hall Thursday, he argued that raising limits on the credit would help to attract and grow…
Maryland offers millions in film tax credits. One city councilman wants to give out even more.

Maryland has given millions of dollars in tax credits to film and television productions shot in the state since 2011. One Baltimore City councilman wants to...
Expert: SECURE Act's tax credits could have big impact

The provisions included in the Setting Every Community Up for a Secure Retirement Act that provide tax credits for small busi -More- 
