North Carolina ranks tops for business in magazine's annual survey

Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Nothing could be finer than to be in (North) Carolina — at least for businesses. That's according to Forbes’ latest list of Best States for Business, released last week, which ranks the Tar Heel State as tops in the country. This marks the third consecutive year the state has placed at No. 1 on the list. And it has ranked in the top five overall for 14 straight years. The list considers a handful of factors, including business costs, labor supply, regulatory environment and economic climate.… 👓 View full article

