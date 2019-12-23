Global  

Developers buy land for massive Downtown South project in Raleigh

bizjournals Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
The proposed Downtown South development for Raleigh took a step forward Monday when the developers behind the project bought 88 acres slated to make up a large portion of the site for the project. Steve Malik, owner of North Carolina Football Club, John Kane of Kane Realty and Billie Redmond of TradeMark Properties announced the purchase. Altogether, the land was bought for a total of $19.6 million, deed records show. The Downtown South development calls for a large, mixed-use entertainment destination…
