California may limit using jobs, school for insurance rates

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is proposing to restrict auto insurance practices that regulators say benefit those who have more money, more education and are white.



The state Department of Insurance proposed regulations Monday that would prohibit insurance companies from using so-called “affinity groups” to discriminate based on educational attainment or income level, among other factors.



The bulk of drivers in the groups already fall into lower income categories, responded one insurance association, while another warned that the change could have the unintended effect of harming working-class Californians. The American Property Casualty Insurance Association said similar discount programs are offered in 48 states.



A ballot initiative approved by California voters in 1988 barred “redlining” or other forms of insurance discrimination that often meant the least wealthy drivers paid the most for insurance.



Yet the department’s investigation “found that many insurance companies were effectively using group discounts to ‘cherry-pick’ members, giving some higher-income occupations a ‘fast pass’ while people of color and lower income motorists were left in the slow lane,” Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara said in a statement.



He said the proposed regulations to be considered next year would continue to allow the group discounts based on occupation and education, but only if they are justified and don’t discriminate.



A quarter of California drivers receive affinity group discounts ranging from 1.5% to 25.9%, depending on the insurance company and the group, the department said.



But those living in areas with average incomes above $49,000 are more than twice as likely to receive discounts as those in areas with average incomes of $22,500 or below, the department found. It found...


