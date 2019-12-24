Global  

SABJ Morning, Afternoon editions break for Christmas and New Year's Day

bizjournals Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
While San Antonio Business Journal email subscribers can expect Morning and Afternoon editions on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, both editions will take a break on Christmas and New Year's Day. The Business Journal office will be closed on both days. During that time, readers can go to sanantoniobusinessjournal.com for any breaking news or look back at our biggest news from 2019. Normal office hours and both editions will resume on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. The Business Journal wishes its readers…
