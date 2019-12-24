Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

China, Japan, South Korea meet as North Korean threat looms

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
CHENGDU, China (AP) — Leaders from China, Japan and South Korea were meeting Tuesday against the backdrop of increasing threats from North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

The trilateral meeting in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu comes amid demands by Pyongyang for sanctions relief by the end of the year and threats that it may take unspecified actions if that relief is not forthcoming.

The assembled leaders — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in — are also expected to discuss furthering regional cooperation on the economy, the environment and people-to-people exchanges.

The trilateral summits date back to the fallout from the 1997 Asian financial crisis, which devastated businesses across the region and prompted moves toward greater economic integration. The three countries account for about 24 percent of world trade, and have tightly-bound supply chains, with more than $720 billion in trade moving between them last year.

With the Trump administration's abandonment of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, China has led a push for an alternative 16-nation grouping, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. Momentum toward a final agreement hit a snag this year when chief Chinese rival India said it would not participate, and the future of the pact remains unclear.

On North Korea, Pyongyang has said that what “Christmas gift” it gives the U.S. depends on Washington's actions. Speculation has centered on the possibility of a new missile test, possibly of an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and reaching the United States or its allies.

Although China is Pyongyang's most important source of investment, diplomatic support and economic aid, it has shown little success in convincing Kim Jong...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: S Korea, Japan, China leaders to promote N Korea-US dialogue

S Korea, Japan, China leaders to promote N Korea-US dialogue 02:28

 Trilateral meeting in Chengdu is also the first one-on-one between Japan's Abe and South Korea's Moon in 15 months.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Stalled talks with U.S. not good for N.Korea, S.Korea tells China [Video]Stalled talks with U.S. not good for N.Korea, S.Korea tells China

Stalled denuclearisation talks and a recent flare-up in tension between the United States and North Korea are not beneficial for Pyongyang, South Korean President Moon Jae-in told Chinese President Xi..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:02Published

North Korea has expanded its ballistic missile launcher factory [Video]North Korea has expanded its ballistic missile launcher factory

PYONGSONG, NORTH KOREA — Civilian satellite imagery by Planet Labs has revealed an expansion to the March 16 factory in North Korea's Pyongsong, NBC News reports. Citing expert analysis given to..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China, Japan, South Korea meet as North Korean threat looms

CHENGDU, China (AP) — Leaders from China, Japan and South Korea were meeting Tuesday against the backdrop of increasing threats from North Korea’s nuclear...
Seattle Times

South Korea, Japan, China leaders to promote North Korea-U.S. dialogue

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday that South Korea, China, and Japan agreed to help promote North Korea-U.S. dialogue to end North Korea's...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.