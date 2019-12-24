SM RT @katranj: IMF: India in Midst of Significant Economic Slowdown, 'Urgent' Action Required. Sanghis: Hmmm... Let's Add A Few More Crores… 22 seconds ago

Shaik Ali RT @drshamamohd: IMF calls for "Urgent" action by India amid Economic Slowdown The economy is in the ICU. Unless BJP shows the same enthu… 1 minute ago

Shweta Agarwal RT @drkafeelkhan: "India is now in the midst of a significant economic slowdown" @narendramodi government must take steps quickly to rever… 2 minutes ago

Ishani Das - ঈশানী দাস India Now in Midst of Significant Economic Slowdown, Says IMF, Calls for 'Urgent' Action https://t.co/iYd4yxVfzh 2 minutes ago

THOMAS FERNANDES India Now in Midst of Significant Economic Slowdown, Says IMF, Calls for 'Urgent' Action https://t.co/4stwtfPD9K 2 minutes ago

The Legitimate India Now In Midst Of Significant Economic Slowdown, Says IMF, Calls For 'Urgent' Action | The Legitimate https://t.co/QnXJDMGosf 3 minutes ago

yuvraj sanjeev kumar IMF calls for 'urgent' action by India amid slowdown https://t.co/lPlxyX6WIz via @TOIBusiness 4 minutes ago