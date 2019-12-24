Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

IMF calls for 'urgent' action by India amid slowdown

Khaleej Times Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
India's central bank has "room to cut the policy rate further, especially if the economic slowdown continues."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shiv Sena workers tonsure man's head for disagreeing with Uddhav Thackeray and more news | OneIndia [Video]Shiv Sena workers tonsure man's head for disagreeing with Uddhav Thackeray and more news | OneIndia

Newly elected Jahrkhand MLAs to meet at Congress office, PM Modi congratulates JMM alliance on victory, Modi cabinet likely to meet on National Population Register, Economist Gita Gopinath meets PM..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

IMF for 'urgent' action by India amid slowdown

Declining consumption and investment, and falling tax revenue, have combined with other factors to put the brakes on one of the fastest growing economies in the...
IndiaTimes

IMF Calls for ‘Urgent’ Action by India Amid Economic Slowdown


RIA Nov.


Tweets about this

showing_sm

SM RT @katranj: IMF: India in Midst of Significant Economic Slowdown, 'Urgent' Action Required. Sanghis: Hmmm... Let's Add A Few More Crores… 22 seconds ago

alishaik65

Shaik Ali RT @drshamamohd: IMF calls for "Urgent" action by India amid Economic Slowdown The economy is in the ICU. Unless BJP shows the same enthu… 1 minute ago

ShwetaAgarval

Shweta Agarwal RT @drkafeelkhan: "India is now in the midst of a significant economic slowdown" @narendramodi government must take steps quickly to rever… 2 minutes ago

IshaniDas11

Ishani Das - ঈশানী দাস India Now in Midst of Significant Economic Slowdown, Says IMF, Calls for 'Urgent' Action https://t.co/iYd4yxVfzh 2 minutes ago

thomas_2808

THOMAS FERNANDES India Now in Midst of Significant Economic Slowdown, Says IMF, Calls for 'Urgent' Action https://t.co/4stwtfPD9K 2 minutes ago

TLegitimate

The Legitimate India Now In Midst Of Significant Economic Slowdown, Says IMF, Calls For 'Urgent' Action | The Legitimate https://t.co/QnXJDMGosf 3 minutes ago

sanjeev66143

yuvraj sanjeev kumar IMF calls for 'urgent' action by India amid slowdown https://t.co/lPlxyX6WIz via @TOIBusiness 4 minutes ago

HemantKothari3

Hemant Kothari "IMF calls for 'urgent' action by India amid slowdown" If action not taken for SMES then economy will collapse… https://t.co/gleLcTQ5HK 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.