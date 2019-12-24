'So high', says Musk as Tesla stock hits $420 mark
Tuesday, 24 December 2019 () Tesla Inc shares traded above $420 on Monday, more than a year after Elon Musk tweeted he had "funding secured" to take the electric car maker private at that price, only to later give up under investor pressure and regulatory concerns.
