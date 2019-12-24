Global  

'So high', says Musk as Tesla stock hits $420 mark

Tuesday, 24 December 2019
Tesla Inc shares traded above $420 on Monday, more than a year after Elon Musk tweeted he had "funding secured" to take the electric car maker private at that price, only to later give up under investor pressure and regulatory concerns.
News video: Tesla stock hits an all-time high of $420

Tesla stock hits an all-time high of $420 01:05

 The Elon Musk controversy continues!

