Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

No white Christmas in Shimla this year too!

Sify Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Shimla, Dec 24 (IANS) There will be no "white" Christmas in Shimla and elsewhere in Himachal Pradesh this time too. A mellow sunshine will greet you throughout the day at most of the tourist destinations with the weather bureau on Tuesday predicting open skies in the state.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast [Video]NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

A quiet pattern will continue for the next 7 days so you can't use weather as an excuse for why you didn't get someone a Christmas present. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy skies will keep..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:03Published

Young mum named her new twins Ronnie and Reggie - because she had never heard of the brutal East End gangsters [Video]Young mum named her new twins Ronnie and Reggie - because she had never heard of the brutal East End gangsters

A young mum named her new twins Ronnie and Reggie - because she had never heard of the infamous East End gangsters. Mum-of-five Lisa Tarr, 27, had the premature boys in October and the pair were little..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Photos: White Christmas to elude Shimla this year too!

With clear weather conditions predicted till December 27, hopes of celebrating a ‘White Christmas’ in Shimla have been dashed for those who otherwise were...
IndiaTimes

Kent weather: How likely is a Kent white Christmas in 2019?

Kent weather: How likely is a Kent white Christmas in 2019?The Met Office defines a year as having a white Christmas if there is at least one snowflake observed falling in the 24 hours of December 25
Dover Express


Tweets about this

ians_india

IANS Tweets There will be no "white" #Christmas in #Shimla and elsewhere in #HimachalPradesh this time too. A mellow sunshine w… https://t.co/C0l5T2JB2f 58 minutes ago

hashshimla

#Shimla No white Christmas in Shimla this year too! - Outlook India https://t.co/aqTUq3a1Ui #Shimla #News 59 minutes ago

OmmcomNews

Ommcom News There will be no "white" #Christmas in #Shimla and elsewhere in Himachal Pradesh this time too. A mellow sunshine w… https://t.co/96tHgNVElc 1 hour ago

CPrajapati83

Chandan Prajapati White Christmas to elude Shimla this year too! https://t.co/rX7DUgU4sM 23 hours ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: Photos: White #Christmas to elude Shimla this year too! READ: https://t.co/EOYk0mvf2H https://t.co/SiTrUATDZc 2 days ago

timesofindia

Times of India Photos: White #Christmas to elude Shimla this year too! READ: https://t.co/EOYk0mvf2H https://t.co/SiTrUATDZc 2 days ago

hashshimla

#Shimla Photos: White Christmas to elude Shimla this year too! - Times of India https://t.co/jhut6fz2TS #Shimla #News 2 days ago

TOICitiesNews

TOI Cities Photos: White Christmas to elude Shimla this year too! https://t.co/OS028pPqvx 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.