Boeing's troubles, Amazon's growth, Oprah's estate and Bezos' secret buy among PSBJ most popular stories of 2019

bizjournals Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Interesting doesn't come close to describing 2019 for businesses in the Seattle area. This was a year of Amazon expanding further — locally and nationally — Boeing dealing with disaster after disaster and T-Mobile's long-delayed attempt to merge with Sprint. From delays of major aircraft to the deadly crash that prompted aviation regulators around the world to ground the 737 Max and the ultimate ouster of CEO Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing-related stories have easily been the most read of any the…
