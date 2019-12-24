Galaxy S10 fastest phone in select markets in Q3 2019: Study Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

US-based broadband speed tester Ookla on Monday revealed that Samsung Galaxy S10 emerged as the fastest smartphone in select countries with mean download speeds varying between 18.06 Mbps in India and 95.91 Mbps in Canada during Q3 2019. 👓 View full article

