Substantial structural reforms needed: IMF to India

Sify Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) India needs to implement in the medium-term substantial structural reforms which could enhance growth to come out of the slowdown, said the International Monetary Fund (IMF), India in its 2019 Article IV Consultation-Staff Report.
