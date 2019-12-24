Substantial structural reforms needed: IMF to India

New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) India needs to implement in the medium-term substantial structural reforms which could enhance growth to come out of the slowdown, said the International Monetary Fund (IMF), India in its 2019 Article IV Consultation-Staff Report.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Digitisation structural reforms make India attractive destination for investment Amitabh Kant Digitisation structural reforms make India attractive destination for investment Amitabh Kant Credit: ANI Duration: 01:26Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources The extent of India’s economic slowdown has surprised many, including us at the IMF: Gita Gopinath The IMF Chief Economist recommended that the Indian government should focus on structural reforms, clean-up of banks and labour reforms, with growth slowing to a...

Hindu 1 week ago



India's 'export hub' dream needs new reforms: Gita Gopinath New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Implying that India has not taken the required steps to turn into a manufacturing major, IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath on Friday...

Sify 4 days ago





Tweets about this