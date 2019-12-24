Global  

Mukesh Ambani adds $16.5 billion to his fortune in 2019

Sify Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani added $16.5 billion to his wealth in 2019 taking his total net worth to $60.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
