Warren Buffett's likely successor will be Geico's next CEO — here's how he prepared Todd Combs for the role

Business Insider Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Warren Buffett's likely successor will be Geico's next CEO — here's how he prepared Todd Combs for the role**

· *Warren Buffett's deputy, Todd Combs, is set to become CEO of Geico in January.*
· *Combs will continue to manage $14 billion in investments for Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.*
· *Buffett prepared Combs for the role by trusting him with more and more money, encouraging him to take on leadership roles, and working with...
Credit: Wochit
News video: Warren Buffett's Favorite Christmas Gifts To Give

Warren Buffett's Favorite Christmas Gifts To Give 00:30

 According to Markets Insider, Warren Buffett goes all out when gifting his family and friends at Christmas. The famed investor and billionaire CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has a few go-to presents that he gives every year. Mary Buffett, his former daughter-in-law, said "He would always give each of us...

Buffett protege Todd Combs to become Geico CEO

The auto insurer Geico on Monday named Todd Combs, one of Warren Buffett's portfolio managers at Berkshire Hathaway Inc , as its chief executive.
Reuters

GEICO’s Roberts to Retire at the End of 2020, to Be Succeeded by Todd Combs of Berkshire Hathaway

GEICO’s Roberts to Retire at the End of 2020, to Be Succeeded by Todd Combs of Berkshire HathawayCHEVY CHASE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- #geico--Bill Roberts, GEICO’s president and CEO, has announced that he will retire from GEICO in December 2020. Roberts...
Business Wire


