Judge Dismisses New York City's Cruising Cap Rule For Uber, Lyft

RTTNews Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
A New York state judge has dismissed a New York City rule that would have limited how much time drivers for ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft can spend cruising without passengers in the busiest parts of the city, according to reports. The rule was expected to take effect next year. The judge's decision marks a win for Uber and Lyft.
