Electric Vehicle Start-up Rivian Gets Additional $1.3 Bln Investment

Electric vehicle start-up Rivian said it has received an investment of $1.3 billion in a new funding round led by investment firm T. Rowe Price Associates. The company noted that Amazon, Ford Motor Co. and funds managed by BlackRock also participated in the new funding round. The latest investment round is Rivian's fourth of 2019.


