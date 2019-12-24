Global  

Trump says he and Xi will sign China trade deal

Reuters Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a signing ceremony to sign the first phase of the U.S.-China trade deal agreed to this month.
