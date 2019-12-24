The SEC is investigating whether BMW manipulated sales figures by counting cars as sold before they even left the lot



Recent related videos from verified sources Look At How Big An American 'Compact Car' Was 40 Years Ago | Jalopnik One of the reasons why I like going carspotting is the juxtapositions you find completely by chance. In this case, here are two green American “compact cars” parked right next to each other in.. Credit: Gizmodo Duration: 05:19Published 4 days ago How Many Fake Vents are on the 2020 Toyota Supra? | Ask Us Anything | Jalopnik The 2020 Toyota Supra. Dun dun duuuuuun. The Goliath. The all-powerful, Japanese tuning legend, whose predecessor’s iron-heart struck fear and wonder into the quaking souls of Italian exotics. This.. Credit: Gizmodo Duration: 07:32Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources BMW probed by SEC over sales reporting The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating BMW, the German automaker confirmed Monday. A source familiar with the investigation said the SEC is...

WorldNews 13 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this