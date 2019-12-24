Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The SEC is investigating whether BMW manipulated sales figures by counting cars as sold before they even left the lot

Business Insider Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
The SEC is investigating whether BMW manipulated sales figures by counting cars as sold before they even left the lot· *The Securities and Exchange Commission has launched an investigation into BMW Group, the German car manufacturer confirmed Tuesday. *
· *The investigation stemmed from scrutiny over the sales practices of the company.*
· *"We can confirm that we have been contacted by the SEC and will cooperate fully with their...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Look At How Big An American 'Compact Car' Was 40 Years Ago | Jalopnik [Video]Look At How Big An American 'Compact Car' Was 40 Years Ago | Jalopnik

One of the reasons why I like going carspotting is the juxtapositions you find completely by chance. In this case, here are two green American “compact cars” parked right next to each other in..

Credit: Gizmodo     Duration: 05:19Published

How Many Fake Vents are on the 2020 Toyota Supra? | Ask Us Anything | Jalopnik [Video]How Many Fake Vents are on the 2020 Toyota Supra? | Ask Us Anything | Jalopnik

The 2020 Toyota Supra. Dun dun duuuuuun. The Goliath. The all-powerful, Japanese tuning legend, whose predecessor’s iron-heart struck fear and wonder into the quaking souls of Italian exotics. This..

Credit: Gizmodo     Duration: 07:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

BMW probed by SEC over sales reporting

BMW probed by SEC over sales reportingThe Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating BMW, the German automaker confirmed Monday. A source familiar with the investigation said the SEC is...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.