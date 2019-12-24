Global  

Wall Street idle near record levels in Christmas Eve trade

Reuters India Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Wall Street hovered near record highs on Tuesday ahead of Christmas break as investors paused after a rally that was fueled by improving U.S.-China trade relations and optimism about the health of the domestic economy.
Near record high ahead for Christmas, Christmas Eve

Near record high ahead for Christmas, Christmas Eve

 Near record high ahead for Christmas, Christmas Eve

