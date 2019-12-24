Global  

AAA expects record-breaking travel this holiday season — here's how they'll be traveling

bizjournals Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
AAA anticipates record-breaking travel this holiday season in the U.S., with 115.6 million people expected to travel between Dec. 21 and Jan. 1, according to a news release.  It’s a 3.9 percent increase from last holiday season and the highest number on record since 2000 when AAA began tracking.  AAA reported an anticipated 104 million of those will drive resulting in “nearly double” normal drive times in most major U.S. cities, according to the release. AAA said it expects the worst delays…
News video: 115 Million Americans Expected To Travel This Holiday Season

115 Million Americans Expected To Travel This Holiday Season 00:36

 In addition to heavy air travel, AAA estimates more than 104 million people will hit the roads with the worst delays expected the day after Christmas. CBS2's Chris Wragge and Mary Calvi report.

