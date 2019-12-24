AAA expects record-breaking travel this holiday season — here's how they'll be traveling
Tuesday, 24 December 2019 () AAA anticipates record-breaking travel this holiday season in the U.S., with 115.6 million people expected to travel between Dec. 21 and Jan. 1, according to a news release. It’s a 3.9 percent increase from last holiday season and the highest number on record since 2000 when AAA began tracking. AAA reported an anticipated 104 million of those will drive resulting in “nearly double” normal drive times in most major U.S. cities, according to the release. AAA said it expects the worst delays…
US shoppers spent more online than in retail stores during the shortest winter shopping season in the past six years. E-commerce sales hit a record high this year with more people doing their holiday..