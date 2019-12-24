AAA expects record-breaking travel this holiday season — here's how they'll be traveling

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

AAA anticipates record-breaking travel this holiday season in the U.S., with 115.6 million people expected to travel between Dec. 21 and Jan. 1, according to a news release. It's a 3.9 percent increase from last holiday season and the highest number on record since 2000 when AAA began tracking. AAA reported an anticipated 104 million of those will drive resulting in "nearly double" normal drive times in most major U.S. cities, according to the release. AAA said it expects the worst delays…


