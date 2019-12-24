Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Portland company's building in Wisconsin lands a coveted tenant

bizjournals Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
The first Milwaukee store by men’s retailer Untuckit LLC is now open in the city’s 3rd Ward neighborhood. Untuckit, based in New York, sells shirts designed to be worn untucked. Its first store opened in 2015 in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City. The Milwaukee store is Untuckit’s second in the state and 86th nationwide. Untuckit also has a store in Madison. The 2,096-square-foot Milwaukee store is at 241 N. Broadway, a building owned by Felton Properties Inc. The Portland-based investor…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.