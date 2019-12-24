Portland company's building in Wisconsin lands a coveted tenant

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 51 minutes ago )

The first Milwaukee store by men's retailer Untuckit LLC is now open in the city's 3rd Ward neighborhood. Untuckit, based in New York, sells shirts designed to be worn untucked. Its first store opened in 2015 in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City. The Milwaukee store is Untuckit's second in the state and 86th nationwide. Untuckit also has a store in Madison. The 2,096-square-foot Milwaukee store is at 241 N. Broadway, a building owned by Felton Properties Inc. The Portland-based investor…


