RBI introduces new prepaid payment instrument Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 14 hours ago )

Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) The Reserve Bank has introduced a new type of prepaid payment instrument (PPI) which could be used only for purchase of goods and services up to a limit of Rs 10,000 per month. 👓 View full article

