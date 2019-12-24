Global  

RBI introduces new prepaid payment instrument

Sify Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) The Reserve Bank has introduced a new type of prepaid payment instrument (PPI) which could be used only for purchase of goods and services up to a limit of Rs 10,000 per month.
