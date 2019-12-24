Comcast reaches deal to carry Starz, add Lionsgate content to Peacock
Tuesday, 24 December 2019 () Comcast customers worried about losing access to Starz channels in the New Year got an early present Monday, when the Philadelphia-based media giant announced it's reached a deal with the Lionsgate-owned network after a drawn-out carriage dispute. It's not clear how long, however, customers will be able to watch the channels as part of their existing cable packages. Under the long-term deal, Comcast said Starz channels will "continue to be available" to Xfinity customers but that it also set out…