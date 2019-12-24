Comcast reaches deal to carry Starz, add Lionsgate content to Peacock

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

Comcast customers worried about losing access to Starz channels in the New Year got an early present Monday, when the Philadelphia-based media giant announced it's reached a deal with the Lionsgate-owned network after a drawn-out carriage dispute. It's not clear how long, however, customers will be able to watch the channels as part of their existing cable packages. Under the long-term deal, Comcast said Starz channels will "continue to be available" to Xfinity customers but that it also set out… 👓 View full article

