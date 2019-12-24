Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

US stocks end mixed in Christmas Eve trade

Sify Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
New York, Dec 25 (IANS) The three major US stock indexes ended mixed in a shortened Christmas Eve session on Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Don't Expect a 2019 Santa Claus Rally -- Did Christmas Come Early For Stocks? [Video]Don't Expect a 2019 Santa Claus Rally -- Did Christmas Come Early For Stocks?

We may not get that Santa Claus rally after all. For clarity, a Santa Claus rally occurs around Christmas time and results from some added cash coming into people's accounts. "A lot of it has to do..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

European Shares Set To Open Mixed Before Holiday Break

European stocks look set to open narrowly mixed on Tuesday as many investors are likely to keep away for Christmas. A number of European and American markets...
RTTNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.