Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ajit Pawar likely to be next Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister

Hindu Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Much-awaited expansion of the Maharashtra Cabinet is due at the end of the year
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jharkhand Results: Hemant Soren to be the next CM as JMM-CONG-RJD crosses majority mark [Video]Jharkhand Results: Hemant Soren to be the next CM as JMM-CONG-RJD crosses majority mark

JHARKHAND MUKTI MORCHA-CONGRESS-RJD ALLIANCE GETS A COMFORTABLE MAJORITY IN THE JHARKHAND ASSEMBLY POLLS CLEARING THE WAY FOR THE JMM'S HEMANT SOREN, JHARKHAND IS THE 5th STATE TO SLIP OUT OF BJP'S..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:04Published

Uddhav Thackeray set to be sworn-in as Maha CM at 6:40 PM today | OneIndia News [Video]Uddhav Thackeray set to be sworn-in as Maha CM at 6:40 PM today | OneIndia News

Uddhav Thackeray set to be the next chief minister of maharashtra, first Maha CM from Thackeray clan, after 20 years shiv sena cm will sit on Maha throne, Uddhav Thackeray to take oath at 6:40 PM today..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Maharashtra cabinet expansion likely on December 30; Ajit Pawar may be back as deputy CM'

The much-awaited expansion of Maharashtra cabinet is likely to be delayed further to December 30, an NCP leader said on Monday night, adding that senior leader...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

MODIfiedSS

RT_King RT @SwarajyaMag: NCP sources indicate that the name of Ajit Pawar as the next Deputy CM is virtually considered final. https://t.co/oLIMzj… 13 hours ago

SwarajyaMag

Swarajya NCP sources indicate that the name of Ajit Pawar as the next Deputy CM is virtually considered final. https://t.co/oLIMzjaV6T 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.