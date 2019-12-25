Global  

RBI launches new prepaid payment instrument

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday introduced a new semi-closed prepaid payment instrument (PPI) which can be used for transaction of goods and services up to a limit of Rs 10,000.
