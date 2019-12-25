Global
RBI launches new prepaid payment instrument
RBI launches new prepaid payment instrument
Wednesday, 25 December 2019 (
2 hours ago
)
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday introduced a new semi-closed prepaid payment instrument (PPI) which can be used for transaction of goods and services up to a limit of Rs 10,000.
RBI introduces new prepaid payment instrument
Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) The Reserve Bank has introduced a new type of prepaid payment instrument (PPI) which could be used only for purchase of goods and services...
Sify
18 hours ago
