Indian Railways start 7-coach glass-enclosed vistadome train on Kalka-Shimla route

Wednesday, 25 December 2019
The red-coloured train, which was decorated with balloons, chugged off from the Kalka railway station in Haryana at around 7 a.m.
kumargaurava1

kumar gaurava Indian Railways start 7-coach glass-enclosed vistadome train on Kalka-Shimla route https://t.co/n2LEN0mcaR https://t.co/yi18Yx9PFS 1 hour ago

EditorialsToday

EditorialsToday Indian Railways start 7-coach glass-enclosed vistadome train on Kalka-Shimla route https://t.co/KI9myjVwnb https://t.co/wd7cRGubJb 1 hour ago

ravirajguru_1

Ravi Rajguru 3 good news to start the day . 1. First time in 166 years , no passenger deaths in indian railways in a year... 2.… https://t.co/btzBGrs6bx 4 hours ago

veeru2205

d. veera reddy @RailMinIndia sir see our Indian railways maintenance ...since train start we r complaint ing but no response from… https://t.co/xvloq8cQbT 2 days ago

