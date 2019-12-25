Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

IAF to decommission last MiG-27 squadron on December 27

Sify Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
After series of crashes, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has decided to finally decommission its MiG-27s with the sole remaining squadron in Rajasthan's Jodhpur flying its last sortie this week.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

IAF's MiG-27 to take to skies one last time today

The MiG-27, which proved to be an "ace attacker" during the 1999 Kargil War, will roar through the skies for one last time today after serving the IAF for over...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Sify

Tweets about this

kleene_closure

SIGSEGV RT @airnewsalerts: Indian Air Force to decommission #MiG27 with the sole remaining squadron in Jodhpur (Rajasthan) flying its last sortie t… 8 minutes ago

TheBoringTweet

The Boring Tweet. Indian Air Force to decommission #MiG27 with the sole remaining squadron in Jodhpur (Rajasthan) flying its last sor… https://t.co/8b4H8eSexg 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.