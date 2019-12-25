Global  

Joint Saudi, Kuwaiti oil field expected to produce 320,000 bpd by end-2020

Reuters Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Wednesday the Khafji oil field which is jointly operated with Kuwait would produce 320,000 oil barrels per day (bpd) at the end of 2020, Saudi-owned al-Arabiya TV reported.
