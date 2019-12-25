Joint Saudi, Kuwaiti oil field expected to produce 320,000 bpd by end-2020
Wednesday, 25 December 2019 () Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Wednesday the Khafji oil field which is jointly operated with Kuwait would produce 320,000 oil barrels per day (bpd) at the end of 2020, Saudi-owned al-Arabiya TV reported.
The United States said new evidence and analysis of weapons debris recovered from an attack on Saudi oil facilities on Sept. 14 indicates the strike likely came from the north, reinforcing its earlier..
Kuwait: Kuwait and Saudi Arabia could reach an agreement by the end of this year to renew oil output in the shared neutral zone along their border, Kuwaiti Oil... WorldNews Also reported by •MENAFN.com •Reuters India
You Might Like
Tweets about this
NCUSAR Joint Saudi, Kuwaiti oil field expected to produce 320,000 bpd by end-2020 https://t.co/NP3M0O1CIj 2 days ago
IBJ MEDIA Joint Saudi, Kuwaiti oil field expected to produce 320,000 bpd by... https://t.co/WCt3EqQEN4 5 days ago
ام سوسن RT @staunovo: Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said on Wednesday the Khafji oil field which is jointly operated with Kuwait would produce 320… 5 days ago
Jack Belcher Joint Saudi, Kuwaiti oil field expected to produce 320,000 bpd by... https://t.co/2PxmwiKcnT 6 days ago
Essam Mossa From Discover on Google https://t.co/MKT2QEXrCh 6 days ago
GregorioPunzano Joint Saudi, Kuwaiti oil field expected to produce 320,000 bpd by end-2020 | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/002lG7Vzru 6 days ago
OkeyNow Joint Saudi, Kuwaiti oil field expected to produce 320,000 bpd by end-2020 https://t.co/liJC3mYOpT 6 days ago