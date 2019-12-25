Global  

Cardi B and Offset buy Buckhead mansion for Christmas

bizjournals Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Atlanta music stars Cardi B and Offset bought a Buckhead mansion for Christmas. TMZ reported the sale. Cardi B gave her fans a tour at her Instagram page, Iamcardib. "@offsetyrn has a crazy fever tho on Christmas Eve but this still the best day ever !!!," she said. The massive house, located at 795 Highcourt Road, was listed for $5.795 million by Dorsey Alston agents Molly Beery and Cia Cummings. It has 22,000 square feet of space, which includes five bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and four half-bathrooms,…
