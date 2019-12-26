Global  

Shoppers flock to Boxing Day sales – but more of us are now going online to buy

Thursday, 26 December 2019
Online shopping is set to be the major market mover for this year's Boxing Day sales, accounting for a quarter of all revenue.
A look back at Brighton's Boxing Day sales over the years

IN TWO days shoppers will descend on High Streets across Sussex to bag as many bargains as they can, so we took a look back at Boxing Day sales over the years.
The Argus

Nation floods websites for Boxing Day

SBS

