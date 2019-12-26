Shoppers flock to Boxing Day sales – but more of us are now going online to buy

Online shopping is set to be the major market mover for this year's Boxing Day sales, accounting for a quarter of all revenue.



Recent related videos from verified sources Online Shopping Gives Retail Sales A Boost, Despite Short Season US shoppers spent more online than in retail stores during the shortest winter shopping season in the past six years. E-commerce sales hit a record high this year with more people doing their holiday.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:49Published 2 hours ago Cyber Monday 2019 Sets Record for the Largest Online Shopping Day According to Adobe Analytics, a 19% increase in sales from 2018 means that Americans will spend an estimated $9.4 billion online for Cyber Monday. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources A look back at Brighton's Boxing Day sales over the years IN TWO days shoppers will descend on High Streets across Sussex to bag as many bargains as they can, so we took a look back at Boxing Day sales over the years.

The Argus 2 days ago



Nation floods websites for Boxing Day Online shopping is set to be the major market mover for this year's Boxing Day sales, accounting for a quarter of all revenue.

SBS 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this